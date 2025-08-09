Saints hold practice in California ahead of first preseason game

IRVINE, Ca. - The New Orleans Saints have moved training camp to the west coast for a few days with their main mission being their first preseason game on Sunday.

The team arrived in Irvine on Wednesday and began practicing at the campus of UC Irvine on Thursday afternoon.

New Orleans is facing the LA Chargers for their first preseason game on Sunday, and this game may answer a lot of questions about this new Saints team.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. CT. It will be broadcasted on CBS (Baton Rouge) and the NFL Network.