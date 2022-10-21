52°
Saints fall to Cardinals 42-34, now 2-5 on the year

Thursday, October 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Saints keep hurting themselves; on Thursday, quarterback Andy Dalton throws three interceptions in New Orleans' 42-34 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Two were pick 6's before the end of the half.

It started well for the Saints, as on the opening drive, Dalton hit Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard bomb and led 14-6 before the Dalton Ints.

Dalton would finish the game throwing for 361 yards, four TDS, and three Ints. Kyler Murray would have 204 yards and a score.

Andy Dalton has now lost his last 12 prime-time games on the road, and Dennis Allen is now 10 and 33 as a head coach. 

