Saints fall in Houston as offense struggles again

HOUSTON - The New Orleans Saints offense sputtered in the red-zone against the Houston Texans and lost 20-13 to fall to 3-3 on the season after settling for field goals or no points far too often.

The Saints outgained the Texans in yards 430 to 297, but far too often needed field goal attempts from Blake Grupe who also struggled missing on two of his four attempts.

New Orleans finished 0 for 3 in the red zone with the lone touchdown being a 34 yard toss from Derek Carr to Rashid Shaheed. Grupe knocked down field goals from 48 yards and 45 yards.

Carr finished 32 of 50 for 353 yards, one touchdown and one interception and he was sacked twice by the Texans.

Alvin Kamara was the Saints leading rusher with 19 carries for 68 yards, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry as the Saints totaled only 89 yards on the ground.

New Orleans has a short week to think about this one as they will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the Superdome.