89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints expected to start QB Andy Dalton again; WR Michael Thomas out

1 hour 17 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, October 07 2022 Oct 7, 2022 October 07, 2022 2:13 PM October 07, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start under center for the Saints for the second straight week as Jameis Winston continues to recover from a back injury.

Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that the team plans to start Dalton on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Allen said receiver Michael Thomas is also expected to miss his second straight game. 

The Saints and Seahawks kick off in New Orleans at noon Sunday. 

Trending News

Last week, Dalton completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown in a tight loss against the Vikings.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days