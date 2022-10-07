Saints expected to start QB Andy Dalton again; WR Michael Thomas out

NEW ORLEANS - Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start under center for the Saints for the second straight week as Jameis Winston continues to recover from a back injury.

Coach Dennis Allen said Friday that the team plans to start Dalton on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Allen said receiver Michael Thomas is also expected to miss his second straight game.

No Mike Thomas, but Landry questionable. Allen said he feels good about Landry playing — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) October 7, 2022

The Saints and Seahawks kick off in New Orleans at noon Sunday.

Last week, Dalton completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown in a tight loss against the Vikings.