Saints begin OTAs on Tuesday

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints begin voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday.

The Saints will have OTAs (organized team activities) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The workouts are voluntary, but the organization will get an early look at a quarterback room full of inexperience with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.

New Orleans has a handful of other OTAs in the coming weeks before mandatory mini-camp from June 10-12. Kellen Moore is entering his first season as the Saints Head Coach.