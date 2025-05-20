78°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints begin OTAs on Tuesday
METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints begin voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday.
The Saints will have OTAs (organized team activities) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The workouts are voluntary, but the organization will get an early look at a quarterback room full of inexperience with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener.
Trending News
New Orleans has a handful of other OTAs in the coming weeks before mandatory mini-camp from June 10-12. Kellen Moore is entering his first season as the Saints Head Coach.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crescent Elementary School students return to class after building evacuation
-
Man reportedly shot while driving pulls into Zachary urgent care
-
Fourth Orleans Parish escapee back in custody, six still on the run
-
EBR School Board calls for amendments to St. George school system bills...
-
Texas hold up: Louisiana's reliance on out-of-state visitors for gaming revenue