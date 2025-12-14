Latest Weather Blog
Smyth hits game-winning field goal, Saints beat Panthers again
NEW ORLEANS - To finish off an eventful sports weekend in New Orleans, the Saints pulled off a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback to win their second game in a row.
Charlie Smyth, who was activated to the active roster just two weeks ago, made a 47-yard field goal with two seconds left to earn the Saints a 20-17 victory. It's the second time the Saints have beaten the Panthers this season.
Shough led New Orleans on a game-tying touchdown drive earlier in the fourth quarter, finding Chris Olave on a 12-yard score to make it a 17-17 game with 2:29 left in the game.
Shough finished the day 24-of-32 for 272 yards and a touchdown. Chris Olave had six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers scored a touchdown on their first drive, making it the ninth time this season the Saints' defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive.
New Orleans responded in the second quarter with a lengthy, 17-play, 95-yard touchdown drive capped off by Devin Neal's second touchdown run of his career. Neal, however, left the game with an injury.
New Orleans is now 4-10 this season.
