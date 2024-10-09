76°
Saints announce Spencer Rattler will start at quarterback Sunday
New Orleans - Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start for the Saints in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rattler will replace Derek Carr after Carr went down with an oblique injury in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.
Rattler will make his first career regular season appearance at the Superdome on Sunday at noon.
