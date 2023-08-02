Saints adjust practice schedule due to extreme heat

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans are adjusting their remaining open Training Camp practices and time spent outdoors due to the extreme heat that South Louisiana is facing in the coming days.

"In an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff the outdoor open portion of practice will be reduced to approximately one hour," a release on Tuesday said of the upcoming team workouts.

The Saints will now only work on the outdoor fields for a limited time, they will stretch indoors before heading outside.

“The safety of our fans, team, staff and all those who work to make open practices possible are our first priority,” said Team President Dennis Lauscha.

“Based on the Heat Warnings facing our community we have altered the practice schedule to allow our fans to show their support for the team while also reducing their exposure to the significant heat being forecasted over the coming days. Their attendance is a big boost for our players and coaches working hard on the field and we encourage all fans whose health will allow and have a ticket to attend.”

The revised Training Camp schedule will see gates open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at approximately 10:00 a.m. In addition, the private Club and Suite holder practice scheduled for this Wednesday, August 2 will be rescheduled to next Wednesday, August 9. Misters and fans have been installed in the bleachers to help reduce temperatures and shuttles are available for fans who do not wish to walk from the parking lot. The Saints encourage fans who are susceptible to heat related issues to please put their safety first and consider not attending. All tickets have been distributed for all open practice dates this Training Camp and the team will be reaching out to those ticket holders directly regarding these changes.