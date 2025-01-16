Safety at EBR Schools discussed at meeting after gun found on student at Woodlawn High

BATON ROUGE - Safety was on the minds of many at the East Baton Rouge School Board meeting Thursday night. In the meeting, Superintendent LaMont Cole addressed the discovery of a gun on Woodlawn High School's campus as well as the new strategic plan which includes new safety initiatives.

On Thursday morning, a gun was found in a student's jacket pocket, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Cole said the incident was under investigation.

"We're acknowledging that there was a breakdown. We are thoroughly investigating to determine if there was a breakdown in our human capital, in our devices that are being used, or if our staff did not do a thorough job checking," Cole said.

Parents like Darryl Dorsey are worried and said this was the school's second gun incident.

"This is not the first gun incident this year, this is the second," Dorsey said. "Our kids are the most important people in this district, they're the reason every one of you is on this board and everyone in this school system has a job."

Dorsey said he does not want a child to be hurt before the school system takes action.

"You can't reach out to your child. You don't know what's going on. They're telling you to step back and you see 20 cop cars. That's a hurting feeling. It's a cold feeling," Dorsey said. "How many times are we going to get warnings before something happens?"

Cole said the district is working to improve safety and security.

"We are going to evaluate, improve, and get better in terms of keeping our students safe," Cole said.

The strategic plan puts forth goals like improving school attendance, grade-level proficiency and security services. The commitment to making safer schools could take many forms.

"Enhanced metal detectors, the safety doorstoppers... in the event of a violent act, no one can access a particular area on campus, some of the motion camera devices that can see what's in bags," Cole said. "Whether we should have one entry point at schools, at every entry point deploy more resources, if we need to work with our law enforcement to have trained officers on campus who can do this work for us instead of depending on our staff to do it."

Eyes are also on Cole as he recently announced changes to the organizational structure of his staff.

"When I came into the system as superintendent, there were 13 direct reports for me. I felt it was far too many," Cole said.

Cole cut the number of people directly reporting to him from 13 to 6.

"I feel like with that process we can communicate more effectively, control narratives and control the work," Cole said.

Cole also announced there will be a press conference tentatively scheduled for Feb. 7 to discuss his goals and initiatives for the school system.