Ryan Clark apologizes on ESPN for comments made about Kyren Lacy after LSP released crash footage

NEW YORK — Former LSU player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark appeared on the network's show, "First Take," to apologize for comments he made about the crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and led to the arrest of former LSU receiver Kyren Lacy.

In the post-game coverage of Monday Night Football, Clark commented on the footage released by Lacy's attorney, Matt Ory. Clark criticized people who rushed to convict Lacy without knowing all of the facts.

The next morning, Louisiana State Police released their own footage detailing the incident, doubling down on their investigation and the negligent homicide charge they brought against Lacy.

On Thursday morning, Clark joined "First Take" to apologize for his Monday commentary.

"In full transparency, y'all, I knew Kyren Lacy personally," Clark said, "but nothing matters to me more than the truth. I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available. I failed to do that on Monday night, based on subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department."

Here is Ryan Clark’s full “First Take” on-air apology about his reaction to the Kyren Lacy footage released by his lawyer, Matthew Ory. pic.twitter.com/LFRUeCLjF1 — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) October 9, 2025

Clark said he has spoken to Lacy's representation and LSP, but was told that neither could give him any more information because of ongoing litigation. He ended the monologue with a final apology, saying he failed to fulfill his responsibility to gather all the information required to tell a complete story.

Fellow ESPN personality Pat McAfee issued a similar apology on his show Wednesday.