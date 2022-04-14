73°
Rush hour traffic grinds to a halt on Perkins Road after stop lights shut off

2 hours 56 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, April 14 2022 Apr 14, 2022 April 14, 2022 8:36 AM April 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A typically busy highway turned into a parking lot during the morning commute after some traffic lights became inoperable Thursday morning.

The outage was first reported around 8 a.m. on Perkins Road at the Kenilworth intersection. Traffic data showed cars heading eastbound were backed up toward Moss Side Lane with delays also reported going westbound.

WBRZ has reached out to the city about what potentially caused the outage and when the lights might be restored. 

Keep up with the latest updates for your commute with WBRZ's traffic map.

