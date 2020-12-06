Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, says Trump

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

. @RudyGiuliani , by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!

Giuliani, 76, has been traveling throughout the country fighting the election results mainly in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona for President Trump, according to ABC.

On Nov. 20, Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani, whois a special assistant to the president, also tested positive for the coronavirus.