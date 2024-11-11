Latest Weather Blog
Ruby Slipper Cafe opens BR location in Acadian Village Shopping Center
BATON ROUGE – The Ruby Slipper Cafe, an award-winning breakfast and brunch spot offering Southern recipes , opened its newest location in Baton Rouge.
The new location is on Perkins Road in the Acadian Village shopping center.
The grand opening is being celebrated at the location on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon with the ribbon cutting taking place at 11 a.m. The opening celebration will feature Mardi Gras Indians, Ruby Slipper Cafe shirts and free juice from the cafe's purveyor, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice.
The cafe is donating 10 percent of the day's proceeds to McMains Children's Development Center, a nonprofit mission to advance the quality of life for children with disabilities and their families.
According to the cafe's Facebook page, the location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit www.RubySlipperCafe.net.
