Roux 61 restaurant closes abruptly, leaves employees jobless

BATON ROUGE - Roux 61 Seafood & Grill restaurant along Bluebonnet Boulevard closed for the last time Saturday night without any warning or notice, leaving employees scrambling for work.

One employee told WBRZ that at the end of their shift Saturday night, all employees were notified over text message that the restaurant wouldn't be opening again.

WBRZ went to the restaurant Sunday night and a crew was working to clean out the building, either keeping things to sell or throwing them away. They expect to have the space cleared by Wednesday.

Sources said that the owners sold the real estate but are considering opening another location around the capital area, just not in Baton Rouge.

According to the assessor's office, the building is owned by Lees Properties, LLC. Business filings say the group is headed by Scott McLemore from Vidalia and Brian and Jason Lees from Natchez, Miss, where Roux 61's original location is.

WBRZ has reached out to management but has not received a response.