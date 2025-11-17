Rouses acquiring Winn-Dixie stores, including Baton Rouge Joor Road location

BATON ROUGE - Nine Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana have been bought by Rouses Markets, the company said Monday.

The following Winn-Dixie stores will temporarily close and reopen as Rouses:

10974 Joor Rd., Baton Rouge

731 Washington St., Franklinton

1803 LA Highway 3125, Gramercy

9701 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans

4627 Westbank Expressway, Marrero

12519 Airline Highway, Suite A, Destrehan

2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner

70431 Highway 21, Covington

4100 Highway 59, Mandeville

The company says the changeover should be complete in 2026.