Rouses acquiring Winn-Dixie stores, including Baton Rouge Joor Road location

3 hours 21 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 4:13 PM November 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nine Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana have been bought by Rouses Markets, the company said Monday. 

The following Winn-Dixie stores will temporarily close and reopen as Rouses:
10974 Joor Rd., Baton Rouge
731 Washington St., Franklinton
1803 LA Highway 3125, Gramercy
9701 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans
4627 Westbank Expressway, Marrero
12519 Airline Highway, Suite A, Destrehan
2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner
70431 Highway 21, Covington
4100 Highway 59, Mandeville

The company says the changeover should be complete in 2026. 

