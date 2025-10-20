69°
Roof program awards up to $15,000 in fixes to homeowners

BATON ROUGE - A new roof can be expensive for anyone, and for many homeowners without a steady income, it's something they simply cannot afford. 

The Louisiana Housing Corporation teamed up with lawmakers and others to ensure people have proper shelter.

Without a proper roof, a house isn't complete. Mary August lives in Baton Rouge, and after years of wear and tear, she noticed something. 

"My house was actually leaking," August said.

August noticed her home needed help, and her daughter suggested the Blue Tarp Program.

During the first year, the program started with a $500,000 budget, and now with a million dollars allocated from the state, State Sen. Regina Barrow worked with the Louisiana Housing Corporation to provide new roofs or repairs.

"We didn't do very many homes the first year, but I know we did some and I kept pushing and talking bout the importance of it," Barrow said.

August says it wasn't long before she got the call saying she would receive a new roof.

"I was elated," August said. "I didn't know what to think."

The grants are capped at $15,000, and applicants must have an income at or below 60 percent of the area's median income.

