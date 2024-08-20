Rocky Horror Picture Show will stop in New Orleans for 49-year anniversary tour featuring original cast members

NEW ORLEANS - In honor of its 49-year anniversary, the Rocky Horror Picture Show will be holding three simultaneous tours across the country, with each tour featuring one of the original cast members hosting meet and greets.

One of the stops on this massive reunion tour will be at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts in New Orleans. This show will be on Oct. 24 and will include a screening of the original movie, a live shadow cast, a costume contest, and audience participation.

Fans will also have the chance to meet and greet Quinn herself.

Tickets are already on sale and can be bought here.