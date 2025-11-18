Latest Weather Blog
Roblox developers announce new security measures to protect children online
BATON ROUGE - The developers behind the popular video game Roblox announced Tuesday that the platform will begin to roll out facial age checks to secure access to chat features online and is introducing age-based chat.
The communication will be limited to users to only conversing with users within similar age groups.
The company said it will be the first online platform to require age checks for communication, adding that they are looking to set a benchmark for safety.
Users can currently voluntarily go through an age estimation process to secure their access to communication features. The requirement is currently being enforced in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. However, in January, the requirements will be put in place for everyone.
The facial age estimation will allow users to confirm their age through ID verification. While age checks will be completely optional, features like chat will not be accessible unless the age check is complete.
Parents will be allowed to have access to their kids' accounts as long as it linked, where they can modify their child's birthday after the facial age estimation process is complete.
The platform also launched a safety center, a resource for parents and caregivers to help set up parental controls and support their child's online experience.
Earlier this year, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against the platform. The lawsuit alleged that Roblox "knowingly and intentionally fails to implement basic safety controls to protect child users from predators".
