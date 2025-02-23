50°
Robert Mann debuts new book at Goodwood Library

Sunday, February 23 2025
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Robert Mann visited the Goodwood Library Sunday afternoon to debut and discuss his new book "You Are My Sunshine: Jimmie Davis and the Biography of a Song".

Mann weaved together multiple historical moments such as the birth of country music and the American Civil Rights movement to paint the picture of one of the world's most popular musical compositions, "You Are My Sunshine" by Jimmie Davis.

Mann is the author of 10 books on U.S. and Louisiana political history. He served on the faculty of LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication for 18 years before retiring.

