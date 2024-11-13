Robert man arrested for drug dealing after deputies, DEA agents seize package of meth

ROBERT — A man accused of drug dealing was arrested after deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized meth, marijuana and guns from a Robert home.

Gerald Toney Jr., 24, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances after deputies raided a home on Gemstone Place on Nov. 6.

DEA agents and Tangipahoa Parish deputies seized drug dealing materials, as well as marijuana and an AR-15 rifle.

The investigation started after deputies intercepted five pounds of crystal meth worth around $8,000 heading to the same address.