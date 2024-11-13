79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Robert man arrested for drug dealing after deputies, DEA agents seize package of meth

2 hours 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 November 13, 2024 2:04 PM November 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ROBERT — A man accused of drug dealing was arrested after deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized meth, marijuana and guns from a Robert home.

Gerald Toney Jr., 24, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances after deputies raided a home on Gemstone Place on Nov. 6. 

DEA agents and Tangipahoa Parish deputies seized drug dealing materials, as well as marijuana and an AR-15 rifle. 

The investigation started after deputies intercepted five pounds of crystal meth worth around $8,000 heading to the same address. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days