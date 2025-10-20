54°
Roads reopen after train derailment in Addis

Monday, October 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS — Peter Messina Road in Addis reopened Monday morning after several train cars derailed in West Baton Rouge Parish. 

The road closure at Peter Messina and Ed Lejune Street was caused around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday when a train carrying wooden pellets went off the tracks in Addis. 

Officials are still investigating what caused the derailment, but the derailment of six to eight cars happened when the exterior wheels slipped over into the inside of the track. 

No injuries or chemical spills were reported in the aftermath of the derailment. 

