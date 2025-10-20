59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Recovery for derailed train cars in Addis may be a few hours, police chief says

2 hours 53 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, October 19 2025 Oct 19, 2025 October 19, 2025 9:53 PM October 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Crews are headed to Peter Messina Road in Addis to get train cars that were derailed back on track. 

Addis Police Chief Jason "Possum" Langlois said that six to eight cars carrying wood pellets were derailed around 8:45 p.m. near the railyard along Peter Messina. He said a cause has not been determined, but exterior wheels slipped over into the inside of the track. There were no injuries or chemical spills of any kind. 

As of 9:45 p.m., a crew is headed to get the train back onto the tracks, which may take a few hours. 

Chief Langlois said the railroad crossing near Peter Messina and Ed Lejeune Street is closed, but drivers can detour around the incident. 

