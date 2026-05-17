Man accused of attempted second-degree murder following April shooting on Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder following an April shooting on Staring Lane that left one person in critical condition.

According to arrest documents, on April 21, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at the scene of the shooting to find a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries as a result of the gunfire.

Using security camera footage from a business in the area, detectives learned that around 9:15 p.m., the victim and 51-year-old Cedric Bell were walking together on Town South Avenue when Bell reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim.

Officers said the two began walking away from each other when Bell allegedly fired about eleven shots at the victim, striking him three times, before walking back to his residence as the victim ran away.

A Crime Stopper's tip later identified Bell as the alleged shooter.

On Thursday, Bell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.