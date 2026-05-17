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Man arrested following shooting on Florida Boulevard that left one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested following a Thursday afternoon shooting on Florida Boulevard that left one person in critical condition.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 3:07 p.m., where they located a 28-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The department said that on Saturday, 26-year-old Deandre Selmon turned himself in with his attorney.
Detectives said the shooting stemmed from a prior altercation between the victim and Selmon.
Selmon, who has an arrest history that includes unlawful handling of machine guns, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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