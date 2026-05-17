Former New Roads Police officer accused of home invasion and domestic abuse battery

BATON ROUGE — A former New Roads Police officer was arrested on home invasion charges after allegedly entering a woman's residence near Tigerland despite her having protective orders against him.

According to arrest records, 26-year-old Geremiah Williams Sr. allegedly entered the woman's apartment on April 7 with a key he obtained without the woman's permission.

The woman told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had protective orders against Williams, which not only barred him from contacting her but also prevented him from possessing a firearm. The woman claimed Williams, who was employed with the New Roads Police Department at the time, was wearing his uniform with a firearm holstered on his hip at the time of the incident.

Using a license plate reader system, officers determined that Williams' vehicle entered the Tigerland area, where the woman resided at the time of the incident. The victim also provided a photo of Williams in her apartment wearing his police uniform on the day of the incident.

According to arrest records, officers determined that Williams was not on official police business at the time of the incident, as he was outside of the New Roads jurisdiction.

Williams was previously arrested for domestic abuse battery in 2024, according to officers.

Williams was booked on charges of home invasion, domestic abuse battery and violations of protective orders.

He is currently being held at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.