Rising fuel prices hurting transportation industry

PORT ALLEN - As the Iran war continues to put pressure on the oil industry, some truck drivers say the rising fuel prices put their livelihoods at risk.

AAA reports the average price of diesel across the state of Louisiana is $5.018 as of March 2026. In March of last year, the average was $3.250.

Michael Byers is an owner-operator, meaning he has to cover the overhead costs like insurance and fuel. For 11 years now, he has hauled loads across the nation as a way to support his family.

"Before the fuel prices [went up], I was grossing about $8,000 a week. Right now, I'm on schedule to gross about half that," Byers said. "Everything seems to be going up with inflation, but we seem to be staying the same. That's not how the market should work."

Anderson Trucking Service is a transportation company that employs around 1,200 drivers across the nation. Those with the company said the rising fuel prices hurt its drivers as well.

"I think we all expected some movement, but nothing quite this rapid," Senior Director of Operations for Specialized Division Lori McNaughton said.

McNaughton said drivers for the company are trying to conserve fuel when they can. Ultimately, transportation companies cannot afford to absorb all the increased costs, she said.

"When fuel prices rise, or even crude oil, when we start seeing that rise, it's going to hit the driver first," McNaughton said. "I think the customers are the last to feel it."