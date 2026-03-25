76°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George Fire: Albertson's on George O'Neal Road evacuated after transformer catches fire
ST. GEORGE - An Albertson's store on George O'Neal Road was evacuated when a nearby transformer caught fire.
Officials said the store is being evacuated for safety and crews are on scene waiting for Entergy to arrive.
Trending News
People in the area are advised to use caution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keep City Park Golf Course Intact:' Residents rally amid redesign talks
-
Capital Area United Way taking donations for essential worker support fund amid...
-
Man pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping in death of 73-year-old
-
1 dead, two injured after Amtrak train and vehicle collide in Amite
-
Louisiana lawmakers consider tougher hit-and-run penalties after mothers testify at capitol