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1 dead, two injured after Amtrak train and vehicle collide in Amite
AMITE - One person died and two others were injured after an Amtrak train and a vehicle collided in Amite on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. at Highway 51 and Ponders Quarters Lane.
Deputies said there were three victims, with one confirmed dead and two others taken to the hospital.
The involved train has been released from the scene and is southbound toward its destination, deputies said. It was carrying 149 passengers at the time of the incident.
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