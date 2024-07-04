Rising fireworks prices not stopping the party this Fourth of July

ASCENSION PARISH - As customers geared up to light up the sky with roman candles and artillery shells, they also saw another type of boom this year in prices.

"I think everything's went up because of inflation" Chance Colomb, a customer at Mongo's Fireworks, said.

"That's just like everything like the groceries and pretty much everything you buy now," Travis Kais, another customer, said.

Kais spent $600 on explosive goods at Mongo's Fireworks stand on Airline Highway. Others had a tighter budget and shopped around for the biggest deals.

"I think we're just going from store to store to see who has the best prices and just trying to enjoy the day," David Barbato, a customer, said.

While many customers noted the higher price tags, it didn't stop them from filling up their carts to celebrate America's Independence.

"Some things are a little bit higher but as you can see, I got two baskets so I was happy with a lot of the prices," Justin Bergeron, a customer, said.

Every customer at Mongo's received a free cup of jambalaya with their purchase, courtesy of Wally Taillon at Jambalaya Capital Catering.