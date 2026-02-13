75°
Latest Weather Blog
Ribbon cutting held for new classroom facility at North Iberville High School
MARINGOUIN - The Iberville Parish School District held a ribbon cutting on Friday for a new classroom facility at North Iberville High School.
Images showed new classrooms, including a new science classroom.
Trending News
"This beautiful new space represents growth, progress, and our continued commitment to providing students with a safe, and inspiring learning environment," the school district said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Heisman winner Billy Cannon among 5 former NFL players pardoned for...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President denies reports of potential ICE detention center...
-
Actor, director Aisha Tyler urges prioritizing blood pressure control during American Heart...
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
Sports Video
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...