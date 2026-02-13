75°
Ribbon cutting held for new classroom facility at North Iberville High School

1 hour 8 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, February 13 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MARINGOUIN - The Iberville Parish School District held a ribbon cutting on Friday for a new classroom facility at North Iberville High School. 

Images showed new classrooms, including a new science classroom. 

"This beautiful new space represents growth, progress, and our continued commitment to providing students with a safe, and inspiring learning environment," the school district said.

