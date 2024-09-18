North Iberville High School begins construction on new campus building

IBERVILLE — North Iberville High School officially broke ground for a new two-story classroom building on Wednesday.

The Iberville Parish School District has been working on revitalizing the school’s campus since it reopened in 2022.

“Thank you to our school board members for making this project possible,” the school district said.

North Iberville High School was reopened following a vote held by the Iberville Parish School Board. Before that, the school sat vacant for over 10 years.