'Revive Plank Road' initiative aims to bring jobs and hope back to North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – North Baton Rouge is getting a long-awaited boost as Councilman Darryl Hurst launches “Revive Plank Road”, a new initiative aimed at transforming one of the city’s most underserved corridors into a center of opportunity.

For decades, residents have said North Baton Rouge has been overlooked, burdened with high crime, shuttered businesses, and few job prospects. Hurst says Revive Plank Road will change that by investing in the community’s infrastructure and economy.

“So many people have come to us talking about how North Baton Rouge is a forgotten land that's underserved, that there's no hope, no job creation, no resources,” Hurst said.

The first step in the initiative is the creation of the Delmont Economic Development District, stretching from Plank Road at Evangeline to Airline Highway. The district will use a small increase in sales and use taxes to fund improvements like façade renovations, lighting, landscaping, and signage upgrades.

The project will be modeled after similar efforts near LSU and Southern University. Hurst says the goal is to attract both local businesses and national retailers while creating new jobs for residents in North Baton Rouge.

“How do we take people from poverty to disposable income, where they're all working simultaneously?” he asked.

The redevelopment plan also includes design work from Williams Architects, showing what the revitalized corridor could look like.

“When we hear 70805, all we hear is crime, crime, crime. Well, when there are no jobs, when there are dilapidated buildings, when it's blight everywhere, then what do we do?” Hurst said.

Standing on the site of a recently closed Firestone, the work will begin where Hurst says decline is already visible.

“The lot that we're on right now is a Firestone that closed about five months ago. So if it tells you the trajectory that the community is headed towards, it's not a good one.”

Hurst believes the project will also restore pride in the community.

“What that does is it brings hope. It helps restore a community that once was extremely vibrant,” Hurst said.

In addition to spurring development, the project includes a joint public safety strategy with BRPD, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office. Hurst says the ultimate goal is to reshape how people see the area and unite the city as a whole.

"A lot of people have fears of the area of what the news has reported and how media has shaped it, as well as the things that are actually happening, right? And so our job is to shape it to where it's a walkable community, where South Baton Rouge and North Baton Rouge can come together, to where the only color we see is green,” Hurst said.

A series of public meetings will be held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center to gather feedback and share updates on the project: