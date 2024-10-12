Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane

BATON ROUGE - Call it the in-state revenge tour.

The Tigers haven't beat Tulane since 2016. But even with a big weekend series at Vanderbilt this weekend, the Tigers know it's time to end that four-game skid against the Green Wave.

"I'd like to say I'd trade losing a couple games to Tulane for making it to the final of the World Series like we did last year but I really don't like losing to Tulane," said head coach Paul Mainieri.

"It's a great rivalry and it should be a lot of fun with two in-state rivals playing each other and I know we have a big series coming up this weekend. But that's what you have to guard against when you get into SEC play is that the players look beyond those midweek games because they know the SEC games are so important but if there's a team you don't look past it's Tulane."

And on the mound for LSU, freshman Nick Storz will make his college debut.

The 6'6" righty suffered a bone spur in his throwing shoulder back in fall practice, so Coach Mainieri says he'll give him just one or two innings in his debut on Wednesday night.