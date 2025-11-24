Restrictions in place ahead of Bayou Classic in New Orleans

State Police have announced new safety measures ahead of this weekend’s Bayou Classic in New Orleans.

From Friday, November 28, 2025, through Sunday, November 30, 2025, you’ll see increased presence from State Police and agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Troopers say they’ll be working alongside the Louisiana National Guard to maintain the “French Quarter Enhanced Security Zone” (FQESZ).

Similar to what was enacted during Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras 2025, the FQESZ will span from Canal Street to St. Ann Street, between Royal and Dauphine Streets.

Within the French Quarter Enhanced Security Zone, the following rules will be in place:

• Backpack coolers and ice chests will be prohibited.

• Bags larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (approximately the size of a clutch handbag) are discouraged and subject to search by law enforcement before entering.

• Vehicles are prohibited from entering FQESZ except for emergency purposes.

• Visitors staying at hotels on Bourbon Street should use Royal Street or Dauphine Street entrances to access their hotels. Visitors will be allowed access with luggage at the nearest barrier or cross street if the hotel does not have access to those streets. Visitors must provide proof of a hotel reservation and identification.

• Anyone refusing a search will be denied entry.

Troopers also offer the following safety tips to visitors:

If you’re unfamiliar with the area, use a map or ask law enforcement for assistance.

Always stay in well-lit, populated areas.

Keep valuables, such as IDs, credit cards, and keys, in your front pocket.

Avoid displaying large amounts of cash and limit the use of bulky or unsecured purses to reduce the risk of theft.

Stay alert to your surroundings.

Remember that alcohol impairs judgment and can make you an easy target for criminals.

If you plan to drive, make arrangements in advance to ensure you have a sober driver, or use taxis or rideshare services.

Never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

Click HERE for a full list of events planned for the Bayou Classic.