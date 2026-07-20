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Restaurant Week returns to Baton Rouge with more than 20 restaurants participating

2 hours 16 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 6:51 AM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge this week! 

The summer edition of the twice-annual culinary event invites restaurant-goers to enjoy fixed menus at some of Baton Rouge's best restaurants.

Most of the restaurants featured during the event, which runs from Monday, July 20, through Saturday, July 25, include menus with an appetizer, entree and dessert.

The following restaurants are participating in this year's event: 

Acme Oyster House
Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine
Bullfish Bistro
Cecelia Creole Bistro
Cheesecake Bistro
City Pork Jefferson
City Pork Perkins
City Slice
Court to Table Kitchen & Bar
Drusilla Seafood
Elsie's Plate & Pie
Mike Anderson's Baton Rouge
Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey
Nino's Baton Rouge
Proverbial Wine Bistro
Rocca Pizzeria
Rouj Creole
Ruffino's Restaurant
SOJI: MODERN ASIAN
Spoke & Hub
Sullivan's Steakhouse
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine
The Gregory
Tio Javi's
Veracruz

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A full list of these eateries' menus can be found here.

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