Restaurant Week returns to Baton Rouge with more than 20 restaurants participating

BATON ROUGE — Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge this week!

The summer edition of the twice-annual culinary event invites restaurant-goers to enjoy fixed menus at some of Baton Rouge's best restaurants.

Most of the restaurants featured during the event, which runs from Monday, July 20, through Saturday, July 25, include menus with an appetizer, entree and dessert.

The following restaurants are participating in this year's event:

Acme Oyster House

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

Bullfish Bistro

Cecelia Creole Bistro

Cheesecake Bistro

City Pork Jefferson

City Pork Perkins

City Slice

Court to Table Kitchen & Bar

Drusilla Seafood

Elsie's Plate & Pie

Mike Anderson's Baton Rouge

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Nino's Baton Rouge

Proverbial Wine Bistro

Rocca Pizzeria

Rouj Creole

Ruffino's Restaurant

SOJI: MODERN ASIAN

Spoke & Hub

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine

The Gregory

Tio Javi's

Veracruz

A full list of these eateries' menus can be found here.