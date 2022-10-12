Latest Weather Blog
Restaurant owner in favor of Stormwater Utility Fee after business flooded multiple times
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday afternoon, storm clouds loomed over Mestizo's on Acadian Thruway. It was a grim reminder for owner Jim Urdiales of what could happen any time it rains.
“The whole restaurant has flooded four different times in five years," Urdiales said.
A Stormwater Utility Fee being introduced to the Metro Council could be the solution to the flooding and drainage issues that plague low-lying areas of East Baton Rouge Parish.
After the reoccurring damage to his business, Urdiales says the extra fee is a worthy investment, as long as the parish government is transparent with their plans for the money.
"What I do want to see is some metrics of when it will be implemented, how soon. I think we need to have clarity on how the money is going to be used instead of just passing a straight fee with no accountability."
According to the Stormwater Public Utility District website, the fee will be calculated based on how much impervious material is present on a property. Impervious materials could be anything that stunts the flow of drainage, such as sidewalks, buildings and parking lots.
While Urdiales says his fee would only be around $125 per year, some say they might be on the hook for a lot more. James Womack, a farmer in Zachary, fears he may owe as much as $11K if the fee passes.
The first informational meeting is Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Main Library.
