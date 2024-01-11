Zachary farm co-owner says he will have to pay $11K if stormwater utility fee approved

ZACHARY - Even a farm out in Zachary is not exempt from the new Stormwater Utility Fee that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome introduced last week.

James Womack co-owns a farm, and says business is tough as it is.

"Fertilizer and seeds are triple the cost, it's very expensive to be a farmer these days," Womack said.

On top of that, the new fee to improve the drainage system in Baton Rouge will cost everyone, including Womack, some hard-earned money.

"It's going to hurt — that's the bottom line," Womack said.

Flooding is something that is always a main concern in East Baton Rouge Parish. Womack says he understands why a stormwater fee is needed. The problem is, he says none of his stormwater flows into Baton Rouge.

"All our water goes in a canal and straight to the Comite River that never gets to Baton Rouge," Womack said.

He tells WBRZ he could be on the hook to pay around $11,000 if the fee passes.

It's something that makes him worry about how he will be able to survive.

"Why do I have to pay to help them clean a ditch out when none of my water goes there? I just don't understand it," Womack said.

He hopes there is some reconsidering from the Mayor-President and the Metro Council as discussion on the fee continue.

"I don't see why we have to pay for water they use, it doesn't make any sense," Womack said.

The Metro Council is expected to introduce the fee at the meeting on Wednesday.