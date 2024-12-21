54°
Restaurant offers discount to concealed weapon permit holders

8 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, August 01 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE – One restaurant wants to reward those who have a concealed carry permit for their weapons.

The Little Pizza Joint in Denham Springs welcomes customers' guns.

"We support the second amendment. We support the open carry. We support safety of weapons," Kevin Whitehead, owner of the pizzeria.

Whitehead said the restaurant is now offering a ten percent discount for anyone with a valid concealed weapon's permit. Customers like Derrick Hernandez said that more places should appreciate permit holders.

"I don't think enough places out there appreciate the silent majority that are concealed weapons permit holders," Hernandez said.

Whitehead said that he wanted to show appreciation to those who have learned to safely use a gun.
"If they have taken the time to go and do that class, then we wanted to give back. It's not much, but it's something that helps," Whitehead said.

Whitehead said that he does not think customers with guns will affect his business.

"I don't believe there will be any negative reaction. If there is, everybody has the right to their opinion," Whitehead said.
The pizzeria is also offering discounts for first responders and active military.

