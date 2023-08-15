82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents protecting plants from frigid temps

5 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, January 01 2018 Jan 1, 2018 January 01, 2018 6:28 PM January 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Danielle Jackson

BATON ROUGE - People with plants are not taking any chances in this cold weather.

Homeowners are covering their plants up trying to keep them as warm as possible until the low temperatures pass.

One home-owner, Justin Schleis, has a unique way keeping his plants out of the cold. 

Two years ago, Schleis and his wife decided to use tents to cover their plants to shield them from the freezing cold.

"I think we used to put sticks up there or something like that and attach the sheets to them. And we came up with the tent idea," Schleis said.

The couple, who plants a variety of plants including perennials and shrimp plants, cut the bottom portion of the tent out so the plants aren't smothered. They also use sheets to cover their plants.

Trending News

"With weather like this, if you don't cover them they're going to freeze. And some of these may even freeze too, but they will survive pretty well when you cover them up," Schleis said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days