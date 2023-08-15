Residents protecting plants from frigid temps

BATON ROUGE - People with plants are not taking any chances in this cold weather.

Homeowners are covering their plants up trying to keep them as warm as possible until the low temperatures pass.

One home-owner, Justin Schleis, has a unique way keeping his plants out of the cold.

Two years ago, Schleis and his wife decided to use tents to cover their plants to shield them from the freezing cold.

"I think we used to put sticks up there or something like that and attach the sheets to them. And we came up with the tent idea," Schleis said.

The couple, who plants a variety of plants including perennials and shrimp plants, cut the bottom portion of the tent out so the plants aren't smothered. They also use sheets to cover their plants.

"With weather like this, if you don't cover them they're going to freeze. And some of these may even freeze too, but they will survive pretty well when you cover them up," Schleis said.