Residents of neighborhood where brothers drowned demand accountability from property owners

INDEPENDENCE - Sunday night's sorrow turned into Monday's anger as residents of Deer Trail Lakes continue to demand that someone take accountability for the drowning deaths of two brothers.

"They died. They died. They're gone for life. They're never coming back, and all they had to do was put a fence around it," resident Jonathan Bellzen said.

Over the weekend, 9-year-old Chase and 6-year-old Cayden drowned. Many are blaming property owner for not alerting children and parents to the dangers of the retention pond in the middle of their neighborhood.

"This could've been prevented. Those babies would still have their life. All they had to do was put a fence up and tell the mamas and daddies to watch their children."

Though WBRZ was told no one has ever been able to get in contact with him, we spoke to property owner Dan Brown on Monday. He said his heart goes out to the community.

"We are working direct with the mother to help her in any way we can with this horrible horrible tragedy that occurred and are looking at whatever options we can look at to make the park a safer place for everyone," he said over the phone.

But for some in this community, it's too little too late.

"I think that the landlord needs to take accountability for the actions that caused this to happen. It shouldn't have to take two very young children dying and drowning for the landlords to care, the owners to care," Samantha Bordelon said.