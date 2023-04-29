63°
Latest Weather Blog
9-year-old and 6-year-old brothers drown in Livingston Parish neighborhood pond
INDEPENDENCE - Two brothers died Saturday when they drowned in a small pond in the middle of a Livingston Parish neighborhood.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the 6-year-old and 9-year-old brothers walked to the Deer Lakes Trail neighborhood pond around 12:30 p.m.
Trending News
Sheriff Jason Ard said it is unclear how the boys ended up in the water, but they did not resurface. Their names are not being released at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
-
Tangipahoa deputies searching for suspect who vandalized Ponchatoula funeral home
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
-
Innocent bystander injured in police chase struggling months later, can't get help
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring