80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents of four apartments displaced after fire Tuesday night

45 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, July 26 2023 Jul 26, 2023 July 26, 2023 7:27 AM July 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of four apartments who were displaced after a fire. 

The St. George Fire Department was called to an apartment complex on Siegen Lane, the Siegen Calais, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was under control within 12 minutes. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not yet determined. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days