Residents in La's rural territories to benefit from new community vaccination sites
ASSUMPTION PARISH - State officials are making efforts to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana's rural areas.
By means of this undertaking, hundreds of locals in Assumption Parish will be receiving their previously scheduled vaccinations Monday, April 5 at a community vaccination site that will open at 9 a.m.
Appointments were made online here, and those scheduled to be seen will receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produce by Johnson & Johnson.
For many residents, traveling to this site does not require a drive as lengthy as one to Baton Rouge, where a host of vaccine sites are available.
But, with a number of Assumption's residents living in rural areas, even traveling to this local site requires effort. Despite the distance and time involved in making one's way to the site, many citizens are more than willing to do what they must to be vaccinated.
"I think it's great, it's something that's definitely needed. I think it's important that we take the vaccine shot so we can be safe," one Assumption Parish resident told WBRZ.
The vaccination site is located at the Assumption Parish Community Center (4910 LA-308) in Napoleonville.
A second upcoming rural vaccination site will be made available to West Baton Rouge Parish residents on Tuesday, April 6 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Multipurpose Riding Arena (201 Turner Drive) in Port Allen.
The site's doors will open at 7:30 a.m. to all eligible residents who wish to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say no appointment is necessary for this vaccination event.
Click here for an updated list of vaccination sites in Louisiana.
