Residents in Amite, Mississippi neighborhood concerned over noisy outdoor gun range in community

AMITE, Miss. — Residents in an Amite, Mississippi neighborhood say they are tired of hearing gunfire from a nearby outdoor gun range regularly.

They told WBRZ that the issue has been going on for years now, especially during tournaments. Residents like Tom Burris said they wish they didn't have to plan their day around what goes on at the range.

"I have to work my study and devotional schedule around their shooting schedule because there is no way to concentrate on my work while hearing boom boom boom boom," Burris said.

Burris lives directly next to the gun range and says the noise from the range is affecting his daughter, who also lives in the neighborhood, as well.

"My daughter has had two public breakdowns in church," Burris said.

John McMullan lives down the street and reached out to WBRZ about his concerns. He said something needs to be done.

"The unfortunate thing is that it has gone on for so long and my personal feeling is that we don't like it up here. We could live up to it, but it is not something we choose. We would rather that it might not go on," McMullan said.

The owner of the gun range, Jeff Alford, says he has followed state law.

"I mean, I am compliance with everything this is not in the city limits there is no sound ordinance and there are no rules against it," Alford said.

Alford says that he has not received a complaint in three years when a complaint was brought to Amite's Board of Supervisors.

"They asked some of the things of me and I have done it and I have done it. And I have no complaint since until I guess now," Alford said.