84°
Latest Weather Blog
25 to 30 units damaged after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible from interstate
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans apartment building caught fire Wednesday morning, causing a large plume of smoke to billow into the air that was visible as commuters entered the city on I-10 westbound.
WWL reports that firefighters were battling a four-alarm fire at Gentilly Ridge Apartments off Chef Menteur Highway near Downman Road.
Officials said about 25 to 30 units were damaged, and the fire may have started on the second floor, near the laundry mat. Several residents are now displaced and several of their pets are unaccounted for.
"To my knowledge, there was only one person who was treated for smoke inhalation," Edwin Holmes, with the New Orleans Fire Department, told WWL. "I didn't see any other injuries; multiple pets were rescued."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amazon ends program that lets Prime members share free shipping perk with...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right shoulder of I-10 westbound blocked approaching Highland Road...
-
VIDEO: Residents evacuated after New Orleans apartment building catches fire; smoke visible...
-
State leaders launch legislative road show in Ascension Parish
-
16-year-old arrested after allegedly crashing into Morgan City Police unit with stolen...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...
-
LSU rises to No. 3 in AP Poll after win over Clemson...
-
Nussmeier, Moore earn SEC honors
-
2 LSU football players awarded SEC Player of the Week honors after...
-
Southern beats Mississippi Valley State 34-29 to earn their first win of...