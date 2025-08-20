Residents concerned about Ascension Parish industrial park

MODESTE - Some in Ascension Parish are concerned property kept in their family for generations may one day become plant sites after the parish put a relocation and buyout plan out for bid. District One Councilmember Oliver Joseph said the parish is trying to do the right thing.

Modeste resident Twila Collins lives in the area identified by the Ascension Economic Development Corp. to be the RiverPlex MegaPark of Louisiana, a 17,000 acre industrial park. She said she will not move.

"This is something I've paid for already. So why should I leave and go somewhere and start all over again?" She said.

In August, Ascension Parish announced it was beginning the process to find a company to survey the West Bank Industrial Overlay, which was created to help with rezoning. The RiverPlex MegaPark is within the overlay. Some homes are also within the overlay. According to bid documents, the parish is searching for a company to help figure out who lives in the area and develop a buyout and relocation program.

"It's good for some and for some, it's not so good. I mean, to move a family or whatever, it's hard. But we hope we do the right thing," Joseph said.

Rural Roots Louisiana President and Ascension Resident Ashley Gaignard said she worries about the impact an industrial park would have on the residents who live in the area.

"I'll give a rough estimate of 600 to 800 people being displaced if they have their way. I just can't imagine Modeste being named an industrial megapark in a predominantly Black community," Gaignard said.

She believes some people who own land in the area but do not live in Modeste may sell their land to the parish.

"They're willing to sell what their family left for the most bang for their buck. I've also heard the term, 'We're sacrificing a little to gain a lot." That's heartbreaking. These are people," she said.

In 2022, Clean Hydrogen Works announced its intent to build an ammonia plant in the area. This year, Hyundai announced a $5.8-billion steel mill. A new ammonia plant led by CF Industries was also announced. All these of these plants set to be part of the RiverPlex MegaPark.

"Two months ago, the parish council did a resolution for the parish government to do a RFQ," Joseph said. "On what they find in that neighborhood for the purchase of land."

Joseph said these plans will move forward.

"There've been talks for a while, but once again, these projects came up all of a sudden, and now we need to move as quickly as possible."