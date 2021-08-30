Rescue crews spend Sunday night, early Monday morning rescuing people from attics in LaPlace

Photo: Twitter/@longpig_tim

LAPLACE, La. - A handful of people reported being trapped in attics as flood water swallowed parts of LaPlace late Sunday night.

A storm surge pushed as much as five to seven feet of water into areas near the I-10/I-55 interchange after nightfall.

"Everything added together to make for a bad situation," Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said in a late-night interview with WBRZ anchors Michael Shingleton and Sylvia Weatherspoon.

Hotard said response crews were starting to rescue an undetermined number of people around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Calls for help started sometime between 10:30 and 11 and rescues started once it was safe.