Republican Sen. Bob Corker to Trump: 'Leave it to the professionals'

Photo: ABC News

Republican Sen.Bob Corker said he stands by his remarks criticizing the White House as an "adult day care center" and arguing that President Donald Trump is putting the United States on the path towards "World War III."

Corker, a Tennessee senator, told Good Morning America, "I don't make comments I haven't thought about."

Early on, Corker was a Trump ally, endorsing him during the presidential campaign. Corker has since been wary of how Trump is handling the presidency and his treatment of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"The president undermines our secretary of state [and] raises tensions in the area by viture of the tweets that he sends out," Corker said.

Another negotiation Corker wants Trump to stay out of is the tax debate.

Trump fired back at Corker on Twitter Tuesday morning.