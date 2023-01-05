Latest Weather Blog
Republican Sen. Bob Corker to Trump: 'Leave it to the professionals'
Republican Sen.Bob Corker said he stands by his remarks criticizing the White House as an "adult day care center" and arguing that President Donald Trump is putting the United States on the path towards "World War III."
Corker, a Tennessee senator, told Good Morning America, "I don't make comments I haven't thought about."
Early on, Corker was a Trump ally, endorsing him during the presidential campaign. Corker has since been wary of how Trump is handling the presidency and his treatment of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
"The president undermines our secretary of state [and] raises tensions in the area by viture of the tweets that he sends out," Corker said.
Another negotiation Corker wants Trump to stay out of is the tax debate.
Trump fired back at Corker on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
Trending News
...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Councilmember says progress is being made on CATS committee
-
People start moving fences in DSLD neighborhood, incur costs
-
One person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N...
-
Homicide rate down 21 percent in 2022; Mayor Broome focuses on City-Parish's...
-
Baton Rouge men facing charges in Ascension crime spree; burglars reportedly shot...