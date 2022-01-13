51°
Latest Weather Blog
Reports of large Cox internet outages across the capital area
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ is looking into several reports of Cox internet outages along Old Hammond Highway, Jefferson Highway, and Bluebonnet Boulevard.
A representative for the internet provider said they had to replace some equipment on lines shared with Entergy after the power company replaced their own equipment.
Trending News
There is no official timeline of when internet will be restored, but customers should expect services to be back up and running by morning if not sooner.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents frustrated and concerned over new bridge construction
-
Outrageous subdivision light bill adjusted following call to 2 On Your Side
-
Baton Rouge non-profit helps dozens of homeowners fix their roofs
-
BRPD rolls out 'blue carpet' for arrest of teen accused of firing...
-
Darryl Hurst appointed to District 5 council seat, plans to run in...