REPORT: Zion Williamson to miss 'extended time' due to leg injury

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will "miss extended time" due to a leg injury, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Williamson reportedly injured his right adductor, adding to the lengthy injury history he has built up since being drafted first overall by the Pelicans in 2019.

In 2025, he has played in 10 of the Pelicans' 20 games, averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists in 30.9 minutes per game.

Charania said Williamson will be reevaluated in three weeks.